The Nigerian government has commenced profiling of women and children in the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps in the restive northeast state of Borno for support to cushion their sufferings, an official said Thursday.

Femi Alaka, a senior official in the ministry of women affairs disclosed this to reporters in Maiduguri, the state capital after a meeting with officials of Borno State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA).

Alaka said the exercise would give attention to displaced persons in camps along with border areas for the support to cushion their sufferings, adding that the issue of gender-based violence would also be looked into.

He added that his team who could not visit some camps due to security challenges had already met with coordinators of the camps for the needed information.

Also, the Chairperson of SEMA Hajiya Yabawa Kolo assured the team of the Borno state government’s commitment to supporting such intervention aimed at ameliorating the suffering of vulnerable people, particularly women and children.

The decade-long violence of the extremist group Boko Haram in northeastern Nigeria has forced millions of people out of their homes, most of them from the northern part of Borno.

Many have moved into squalid displacement camps in Maiduguri, where they rely on handouts from domestic and international charities.

Boko Haram has since 2009 posed enormous security, humanitarian, and governance challenges in the Lake Chad basin, including Nigeria, Chad, Cameroon, Benin, and Niger, according to the United Nations.