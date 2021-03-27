The Nigerian government on Thursday said it is aiming to eliminate multiple taxation and illegal taxes for agricultural produce in transit across the country.

The latest move would ultimately help solve the existing problems in that sector, which includes blockades on highways while in transit, Muhammad Nanono, minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, told reporters here.

Such problems of multiple taxations for agricultural goods moving from the northern to the southern parts of the country resulted in a strike by traders recently, the minister noted.

The strike has caused hardship and hiking of prices for key agricultural produce, especially in the southern part of the country, he added.

Unless the problems were fixed, they could jeopardize the nation’s quest to entrench food security, Nanono said.

“In this regard, we will, therefore, work with relevant sister ministries and agencies to formulate a unified single tax regime for agricultural produce in transit,” he added.