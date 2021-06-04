The Nigerian government on Thursday said no victory can be declared yet over the COVID-19 pandemic, urging the citizens to continue to observe all the measures needed to keep the country safe.

“We are not yet out of the woods; there is no declaration of victory yet,” Health Minister Osagie Ehanire told reporters in Abuja.

Ehanire emphasized “the need to continue to observe the COVID-19 non-pharmaceutical protocols,” noting although the number of cases recorded daily is becoming low, the country is still at risk of more infections.

The Nigerian government aims to vaccinate up to 70 percent of the population.

However, the country appears stuck right now due to the low availability of vaccines, which is why the government is now aiming to “take a vaccine from anywhere, including countries that are willing to share,” the official said.

According to the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency, over 1.9 million Nigerians had already taken the first jab of a vaccine while over 148,258 had taken the second jab.

The country recorded a total of 166,682 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 2,117 deaths as of Thursday. Enditem