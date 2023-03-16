Nigerian government shifts 2023 population census to May

The Nigerian government on Wednesday said the national population and housing census scheduled for this month has been rescheduled to May due to the country’s general elections.

Minister of Information and Culture Lai Mohammed told reporters in Abuja, the Nigerian capital, that the Federal Executive Council (FEC) headed by President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday deliberated over the exercise originally scheduled for March 29 and resolved to shift it to May.

“The decision to shift the census was necessitated by the postponement of the gubernatorial and state assembly elections by the Independent National Electoral Commission from March 11 to March 18,” Mohammed said, adding the FEC on Wednesday approved 2.8 billion nairas (about 6.1 million U.S. dollars) for the National Population Commission to procure some software to be used for the conduct of the census. Enditem