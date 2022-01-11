Nigerian governor insists at least 58 killed in bandits’ attacks in NW state

At least 58 people were killed by armed bandits who recently attacked villages across two local government areas in northwest Nigeria’s Zamfara state, the state governor insisted Monday.

Bello Muhammad Matawalle, governor of the Zamfara state, said in a broadcast Monday morning that 36 bodies were recovered in Bukkuyum and 22 more in Anka local government areas following the attacks across several villages in those areas last Wednesday and Thursday.

Mattawale, who had visited the affected areas, said four villages were burned down during the attacks.

The governor said the attacks were carried out by bandits who fled military operation zones to wreak havoc in other parts of the northern state.

Early media reports had put the death toll at 200, citing the number of bodies buried at the weekend.

Armed banditry has been a primary security threat in Nigeria’s northern and central regions, leading to deaths and kidnappings in recent months. Enditem