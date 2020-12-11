A governor of Nigeria’s restive northeastern state of Borno said on Friday he was seeking cooperation to return home about 200,000 Nigerian refugees stranded in neighboring Niger, Cameroon, and Chad.

At a stakeholder meeting on the implementation of the global compact on refugees in Abuja, Babagana Umara Zulum, the governor of Borno state, called for assistance from the federal government to bring back Nigerian refugees who were mainly forced to leave for neighboring countries by the decade-long insurgence of the extremist group Boko Haram.

“The refugees, numbering about 200,000 of Borno origin, who are residing in Cameroon, Chad and Niger have shown their quest to return home. They have been yearning and agitating to come back for a long time,” Zulum said.

“I am begging the federal government to help. The Borno state government is ready to partner with the federal government via the ministry of humanitarian affairs,” the governor said while describing the meeting as laudable and commendable.

“We can do this with the view of identifying suitable places for their return in a dignifying manner,” Zulum added.

The state government led by Zulum had in October revealed plans to resettle more Internally Displaced Persons despite continued attacks by Boko Haram insurgents in the state. Enditem