The governor of Nigeria’s Ebonyi state David Umahi has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Some close aides of the governor also tested positive to the disease, said Francis Nwaze, Umahi’s special assistant on media, while confirming the development to Xinhua on Sunday.

Nwaze said the governor is not currently showing any symptoms of the disease, adding he was isolated in line with the Nigeria Center for Disease Control(NCDC) protocols.

He said the governor will continue to work from his official residence following medical recommendations and restrictions.

With Umahi, Nigeria has seen at least three state governors testing positive for the virus in the past week after the governors of Ondo and Delta being confirmed earlier.

Nigeria recorded 603 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday as total infections from the virus rise to 28,167 cases. Ebonyi currently ranks 14th in number of infections among Nigerian states with 438 cases. Enditem

Advertisements