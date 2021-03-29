The Kaneshie District Court, has ordered for the repatriation of a 28-year-old Nigerian, Eugene Wisdom Iyamu, for illegally obtaining a Ghanaian passport and birth certificate after paying various court fines.

Iyamu, aka, Anthony Kwarteng, had secured a Ghanaian passport in Spain through a friend but the passport got missing when he visited Nigeria.

In his bid to secure a new Ghanaian Passport in Accra, officials of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) nabbed him when he appeared to go through processes at the Passport Application Centre (PAC) at Kwame Nkrumah Circle, Accra.

Iyamu pleaded guilty to illegal entry, attempting to obtain a Ghanaian passport and possession and use of Ghanaian birth certificate.

The Court, presided over by Ms. Ama Adomako Kwakye, convicted him on all the three charges.

On the charge of illegal entry, the Court ordered Iyamu to pay a fine of GHC840.00 in default serve two weeks imprisonment.

The Court ordered him to pay GHC960.00 in default serve two weeks imprisonment on the charge of attempting to obtain a Ghanaian passport.

For possession and use of false certificate to wit Ghanaian Birth Certificate, the Court further ordered Iyamu to pay a GHC840.00 or in default serve two weeks imprisonment.

The sentences, however, will run concurrently.

Narrating the facts of the case in Court, Chief Superintendent of GIS, Mr Adolf Asenso-Aboagye, said Iyamu, submitted a Ghanaian passport application with a Ghana’s birth certificate and a Ghanaian passport number GT2038555, which he claimed was missing.

Chief Supt. Asenso Aboagye, said the convict also added a police report to the documents.

Chief Supt. Asenso-Aboagye, said officials at the PAC doubted his nationality and referred the matter to the GIS for further investigations.

The prosecution said investigations at the GIS headquarters revealed that the convict was a Nigerian whose real name is Eugene Wisdom Iyamu and not Anthony Kwarteng as he claimed.

According to the prosecution, Iyamu was born at Agbor in the Delta State and that he came to Ghana through unapproved route at Ghana’s Eastern Border (Aflao).

The prosecution said Iyamu in his cautioned statement said he obtained Ghana’s passport and birth certificate while he was in Spain through a friend.

He said Iyamu had said that, he managed to return to Nigeria on holidays, but his Ghanaian passport got missing so he decided to procure a new Ghanaian passport.

The prosecution said Iyamu was then introduced to one Joe in Takoradi who charged him GHC2,000.00 for a Ghanaian passport.

He said on February 18, this year, Iyamu had an appointment for vetting of his passport and he was arrested.

The prosecution said checks at the Passport Office at Ridge indicated that Iyamu’s passport, which he claimed was missing was falsified and that his Ghanaian birth certificate was also forged.

Chief Supt Asenso-Aboagye said efforts to arrest the said Joe from Takoradi was unsuccessful.