Nigerian group condemns deadly attacks in restive NW state

A Nigerian group has decried worsening insecurity across the northwest state of Kaduna.

The national president of the Southern Kaduna People’s Union, Jonathan Asake, condemned “horrendous” attacks perpetrated by gunmen on some villages in parts of the state.

“These horrendous attacks on Kaduna state, especially the southern flank, have become glaring, with both government and security agencies seem incapable of reining in the activities of these vicious bandits,” he told a news conference in Kaduna city, the state capital, on Thursday.

Asake told reporters that heavily armed gunmen have raided recently some communities of the Kauru area in Kaduna, killing scores of people.

“The bandits/terrorists have taken over many villages and towns and are closing in on the Kaduna city center,” Asake said.

He said about 200,000 people have been displaced and that 148 communities have been affected by recent gunmen attacks in the southern part of Kaduna.

Armed attacks have been a primary security threat in Nigeria’s northern and central regions, leading to deaths and kidnappings in recent months. Enditem