Nigerian High Commissioner admires the cleanliness of Ho, extols authorities

Mr Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas, Nigerian High Commissioner to Ghana has expressed his admiration for the high level of cleanliness of Ho, the Volta Regional capital.

He commended the authorities of the city and the people who have ensured that level of cleanliness and urged them to maintain it.

Mr Ekwe Ibas expressed his admiration, when he called the Volta Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, at his office in Ho as part of his official visit to the Region, specifically Ho and Aflao.

He was accompanied by the Deputy High Commissioner, Mr Gambo Yusuf Hamza, other officials of the Commission and some members of the Nigerian Community resident in Ho.

The Commissioner said the Region was the first he was visiting since his assumption of office and was grateful for the courtesies being extended to Nigerians resident in the Region.

He interacted with the Nigerian Community in Ho and took notice of challenges facing them, and pledged to collaborate with the Regional Minister to have the challenges addressed.

Commissioner Ekwe Ibas advised the Nigerian Community in Ho to abide by the laws of the land and be good residents.

Dr Letsa, was grateful to the Commissioner for choosing the Region as the first point of visit and indicated his readiness to work with the Commission to have the challenges facing the Nigerian residents in the Region addressed.

The Regional Minister said in spite of some challenges the Nigerian residents faced, they lived in peace in the Region and invited the Commissioner to the 5th Volta Trade and Investment Fair which would commence on November 15, this year.

Dr Letsa appealed to him to use his office to influence the Nigerian Business Community in Accra to participate in the Fair and partner their counterparts in the Region.