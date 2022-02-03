Nigerian Idol Season 7 To Be Premiered On 6 February

The seventh season of Nigerian Idol premieres this Sunday, 6 February at 6pm on Africa Magic Showcase (DStv channel 151), Africa Magic Urban (DStv channel 153 & GOtv Supa channel 106) and Africa Magic Family (DStv channel 154 & GOtv channel 102).

The excitement continues on the Nigerian Idol Extra channel on DStv 197 and GOtv 129 with a special bonus content featuring a compilation of participants’ auditions, which will be broadcast daily.

The reality TV singing competition organized by MultiChoice Nigeria will begin with a weekly show covering the auditions leading to theatre week before the live shows start in March. Viewers should expect to experience talented youngsters, bellyaching laughs, emotional moments and candid advice from the judges throughout the audition episodes.

The headline sponsor of Nigerian Idol season 7 is Bigi Drinks, and the co-headline sponsor is Binance. Viewers can also watch the show via the DStv app on multiple devices at no additional cost. The app is available for download on iOS and Android devices.

Nigerian Idol season 7 will also be available on online streaming device, Showmax, across Africa as well as in the United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand. DStv Premium customers can enjoy access to Showmax at no extra cost as part of their DStv subscription. DStv Compact Plus and Compact can access Showmax for only half the price.

For more information, visit www.africamagic.tv/nigerianidol. You can also follow the official Nigerian Idol social media pages for news and updates with the hashtag #NigerianIdol on Twitter @nigerianidol, Instagram @nigerianidol and Facebook www.facebook.com/nigidol.