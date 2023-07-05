Nigerian Idol Season 8: Ose Daniel and Goodness evicted

Quest, Victory Gbakara, and Precious Mac, the top three contestants who emerged in this week’s show, performed memorably in the musical reality platform that would see the winner smiling home with mouthwatering prizes.

The competition is getting tougher on the Bigi-sponsored Nigerian Idol Season 8 with the eviction of Ose Daniel and Goodness.

The three finalists competed in a live show themed the “Viewer’s Choice” as the finale of the show approaches.

Each performed two songs—an unplugged version of some major hits music and one picked by their fans—during the show.

Before the stage performances began, the guest judge, Ikechukwu Eric Ahiauzu, better known as Ric Hassani, opened the show with a medley of his hits, including “Thunder Fire You” and “Amina,” to a standing ovation from the judges and the audience, who were spellbound by his performances.

His acts brought in Quest, the first contestant who performed “I Don Go” (IDG) by Asa. The judges commended her performance. Obi Asika complimented her, “You have the right voice,” and Simisola Kosoko (Simi), agreed, “Incredible, it was wonderfully done.”

On his side, Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo (D’Banj), praised her for the exciting performance. Quest also delighted the judges and audience on her second song, “Hello,” by Adele which was picked by her fans.

Hassani was mesmerized by Victory’s renditions of Wizkid’s “Blessed” and Pharrell Williams’ “Happy” lyrics as he stated, “I am delighted with your performance on stage,” and the singer responded, “I was excited when l learned that song was chosen for me.”

Simi expressed her excitement at Precious Mac’s rendition of Ayra Starr’s “Beggie Beggie”, saying, “She has a good voice and that was what brought her to the top 3.

The other judges commended her singing and encouraged her to keep up the momentum because she has such great potential.

Precious Mac received a standing ovation from the judges and audience for her performance of Rihanna’s song “Diamonds.” D’Banj said, “You made us feel you,” while Hassani said, “I am proud of you. Along with others, Asika chimed in, stating her rendition was incredible and Simi, added, “That was amazing, it was stunning.”

In a show where the Rite Foods Bigi brand, with its 13 variants, is powering the discovery of young musical talents who would be developed to become superstars, the contestants are indeed doing their best to make it to the end.