Nigerian Influencer Saida Boj Sparks Debate Over ‘Billing’ Men in 24 Hours

Nigerian influencer Saida Boj, known for her bold opinions on modern dating, has ignited fresh controversy with her recent comments on Nedu Wazobia’s Honest Brunch.

The social media personality, whose real name is Sarah Idaji Ojone, is no stranger to sparking debate with her unfiltered takes, and her latest remarks are no exception.

Saida suggested that women should begin “billing” men within 24 hours of exchanging contact information, describing it as a test to assess a man’s financial capability and willingness to invest in a relationship. “Why waste time on someone who can’t meet your standards?” she questioned, advocating for a direct approach to understanding a man’s potential in a relationship.

When Nedu suggested that this could be seen as desperate, Saida countered, framing her stance as a reflection of her self-worth. “I’m an attractive woman. For a man to have access to me, it’s a privilege, and privileges come with costs,” she asserted confidently.

Her comments have sparked widespread debate, with some supporting her unapologetic approach to modern relationships, while others criticize her for reducing partnerships to transactional exchanges. The discussion underscores the growing divide in perspectives on the role of money and material expectations in dating.