Nigerian Labor Union Demands Telecom Boycott Over 50% Tariff Hike

Nigeria’s largest labor union, the Nigerian Labor Congress (NLC), has called on citizens to join a telecom boycott starting Thursday in protest against a sudden 50-percent increase in airtime and data tariffs.

The union warned that the hike could further strain the finances of many Nigerians already grappling with economic hardship.

The decision follows reports that telecom companies implemented the tariff hike unilaterally, despite an agreed review process. Local stakeholders had urged a postponement of a planned protest, which was initially set for February 4, after meeting with the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC). A review panel has since been established, with recommendations expected by February 17. Meanwhile, the NLC has advised workers and citizens to stop purchasing telecom services for at least three hours each day—from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.—as a symbolic gesture of dissent.

Critics argue that these companies have bypassed due process, exploiting their market power at a time when many Nigerians are already feeling the pinch from soaring inflation and the removal of fuel subsidies. The union’s statement also called for the repatriation of funds that it claims have been unlawfully siphoned out of the country by telecom firms.

In response to growing public outcry, Nigeria’s parliament has intervened by directing the NCC and the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy to suspend the tariff increase. The NCC defended the decision, noting that while the new rates are lower than the more than 100-percent hike initially requested by some operators, the adjustment was made with an eye toward long-term industry sustainability.

As Nigeria, home to over 224 million telecom subscribers, braces for the impact of these changes, the controversy highlights the delicate balance between market reforms and the everyday challenges faced by ordinary citizens.