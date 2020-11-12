Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has called for the active involvement of youths in driving modern methods of farming, as a way of actualizing the country’s agricultural goals and development.

“We will do more to expand, modernize, and revolutionize our agriculture, which is our most important asset,” Buhari said Tuesday at the inauguration of the National Young Farmers Scheme designed by the National Land Development Authority (NALDA) in Abuja, to elicit more youth interest in farming.

Agriculture, being the largest contributor to the country’s gross domestic product (GDP), remains the backbone of the Nigerian economy, Buhari noted, saying an enabling environment would be created for the full participation of all those that are interested.

“I have directed that all NALDA’s abandoned farm estates be retrieved to enable thousands of our young men and women to be engaged in farming,” the president said.

Through this scheme, Buhari said, he is confident that Nigeria will achieve its agricultural modernization goals, as well as food security.

“In good harvest years, we may even export our surpluses and earn foreign exchange,” the president said.

He offered to directly supervise the NALDA as an authority under the presidency.

“It is my expectation that the scheme will take in young Nigerians, graduates and non-graduates alike, and be part of government’s effort to reduce unemployment and contribute to the regeneration of agriculture and our economy,” he added. Enditem