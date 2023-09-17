Nigerian leader pledges to depinning economic diplomacy at UNGA

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu expressed the aim of deepening his economic diplomacy when he travels Sunday to the upcoming United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), an official said Friday.

Ajuri Ngelale, spokesman for the Nigerian president, told reporters in the national capital of Abuja that meeting with global business chief executives and world leaders, on the sidelines of the 78th session of the UNGA, would be on the table.

During the U.S. visit, Tinubu is scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden. He will also participate in the Global Africa Business Initiative to showcase Nigeria’s potential to high-level chief executives from around the world, and chair the country’s small and medium-scale business summit.

“This is really a very strategic one. The President is determined to ensure that we do not just look at large industries but that we key in on opportunities that are being presented by MSMEs (micro, small, and medium-scale enterprises) to make an impact in foreign markets,” Ngelale said, adding that the Nigerian leader is keen to attract more foreign direct investments, and jobs, into the most populous African country.