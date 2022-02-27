Nigerian leader signs amended electoral act ahead of 2023 elections

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari signed an amended electoral act Friday ahead of next year’s general elections in the most populous African country.

The re-worked electoral act holds a lot of promises for improving the election processes in Nigeria, with the introduction of new technology, and efforts to engender clarity and transparency, Buhari said at a short signing ceremony at the State House in Abuja, the Nigerian capital.

The president had earlier rejected the amended electoral act. But while signing it Friday, he said this reworked version will reduce to the barest minimum incidences of acrimony arising from dissatisfied candidates and political parties.

“These commendable efforts are in line with our policy to bequeath posterity and landmark legal framework that paves the way for a credible and sound electoral process that we would all be proud of,” he said.

The Nigerian leader said he received inputs from relevant ministries, departments, and agencies after thorough reviews of the legislation and its implications to Nigeria’s democratic processes, noting it contains salient provisions that could positively revolutionize elections in the country through the introduction of new technological innovations.

Buhari, who is in his last term of office as president, had initially rejected the bill after the national assembly made the direct nomination of candidates compulsory for local political parties. This new version of the bill was transmitted to the president on Jan. 31 after the national assembly had reworked it.

The new legislation now provides local political groups the option of direct, indirect, or consensus modes to nominate their candidates for future elections in the country.

Local analysts have said the reworked electoral act will ease electoral processes and promote fairness and credibility in future elections in the West African nation. Enditem