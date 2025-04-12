Nigerian Man Battles Police Over Stolen Car Turned Patrol Vehicle

Matthew Oboro, a 62-year-old former machine operator in Delta State, has spent nearly a decade in a protracted battle with the Nigerian police over a stolen vehicle he claims has been used by officers as a patrol car since its recovery.

His Volkswagen Jetta was taken on November 13, 2015, while he attended a church programme in Warri. Despite reporting the theft to the police and paying an undisclosed amount to assist in its recovery, Oboro said he received no further updates.

Two years later, by coincidence, he spotted the vehicle in use near a roundabout, later identifying it through old stickers and vehicle details as the same car he had reported stolen. The vehicle, he discovered, was being operated by officers from the same police station where he had lodged the initial complaint.

When he confronted them and presented his documentation, officers acknowledged it was his car. Yet, instead of returning the vehicle, they demanded a payment of ₦115,000, claiming it had been used and repaired at their expense. Oboro, who had been using the car for taxi work due to unemployment, said the vehicle was in good condition when it was stolen and refused to pay the sum.

A subsequent legal case led to a court ruling in July 2018 ordering the police to pay Oboro ₦10 million in damages. However, the police appealed the decision, and the matter was transferred to the Court of Appeal in Asaba. Despite several postponed hearings, the case remains unresolved. Oboro has since relied on financial support from a pastor to pursue the legal process.

The prolonged dispute has severely impacted his livelihood. He explained that losing the vehicle meant losing his only source of income, which ultimately strained his family life to the point where his wife left their home. “It has affected me greatly,” he said. “This is the 10th year since it went missing.”

Oboro now calls for national attention, urging the Inspector General of Police and President Bola Tinubu to intervene. “They believe I don’t have anyone to help me and want to oppress me over my property,” he said, expressing deep disappointment in the police’s handling of the case.

The controversy underscores broader concerns over institutional accountability and access to justice for ordinary Nigerians, particularly in cases involving public authorities. Oboro’s story has drawn public sympathy, with growing calls for resolution and restitution in a matter that has dragged on far beyond what many view as reasonable.