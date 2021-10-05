Nigerian medical doctors suspend industrial action

Nigeria’s medical doctors on Monday announced the suspension of their nationwide strike action for six weeks, pausing a nine-week impasse with the government.

Godiya Ishaya, the president of the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), told reporters in Abuja that the doctors had to review their position to allow the government to implement their welfare demands.

Ishaya said the NARD took the step with the hope that the government will meet all its demands.

“We did not call off the strike but suspended it for six weeks to give room for the government to do the needful,” he said, noting the NARD will further decide their next line of action after the period.

“We agreed to suspend the strike because we saw that the government was beginning to show commitment,” Ishaya explained.

According to him, the government’s renewed commitment had pushed the association to hold an emergency meeting where the decision to suspend the strike was taken.

On Aug. 1, the NARD embarked on a nationwide indefinite strike due to issues bordering on the welfare of its members. Enditem