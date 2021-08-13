Nigerian military kills 27 Boko Haram militants in 2 weeks

Nigerian military said on Thursday 27 Boko Haram militants were killed in anti-terror operations in the last two weeks in the country’s northeast region.

Bernard Onyeuko, a spokesman for the military, told reporters in Abuja that intensified operations by the troops have yielded tremendous results as evidenced in the number of casualties and massive surrender of militants across the northeast region.

A total of 27 Boko Haram militants were killed while no fewer than 51 militants were arrested in the last two weeks, said Onyeuko, while giving updates on the operations of the military across the country on Thursday.

“In addition, 29 abducted civilians were rescued within the period under review. No fewer than 1,000 terrorists and their families, including adult females and children surrendered to our troops at different locations in the northeast,” he said.

“This has in no small measure depleted the Boko Haram fighting force,” he added.

Boko Haram has been trying to establish an Islamist state in northeastern Nigeria since 2009. The terror group has also extended its attacks to other countries in the Lake Chad Basin. Enditem