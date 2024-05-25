Nigerian Military Reports Killing 9,300 Suspected Gunmen in One Year

At least 9,300 suspected gunmen, including bandits and terrorists, were killed by the military in various anti-terror operations in Nigeria, a senior official said.

Minister of Defense Mohammed Badaru said in a statement obtained Friday by Xinhua that President Bola Tinubu’s one-year-old administration had so far recorded significant progress in the fight against terrorism and banditry, two of the country’s security challenges.

About 7,000 other criminals were arrested, and 4,882 assorted weapons and 83,900 rounds of ammunition were recovered in the past year, Badaru said. At least 4,641 victims of kidnapping were also rescued during the period.

About 20 commanders of different insurgent groups were among those killed by the military, he added.