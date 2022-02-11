Nigerian military says 120 terrorists killed in northeast region

Nigerian military on Thursday said that at least 120 Boko Haram terrorists had been killed in the country’s restive northeast region in the last three weeks.

Bernard Onyeuko, a military spokesperson, said 965 terrorists and their family members surrendered to troops in different locations between Jan. 20 and Feb. 10.

According to him, the surrendered terrorists have been properly documented and handed over to the appropriate authorities for necessary action. And 50 more terrorists were arrested from different locations by the troops, while five gun trucks and a cache of arms and ammunition were recovered.

The military spokesperson said the troops are in high fighting spirit and determined as ever to clear the entire region and country of vestiges of Boko Haram terrorists.

Boko Haram has been trying to establish an Islamist state in northeastern Nigeria since 2009. The terror group has also extended its attacks to other countries in the Lake Chad Basin. Enditem