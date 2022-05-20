Nigerian military says 13 suspected bandits killed in Benue and Taraba states

Nigerian military said Thursday at least 13 suspected bandits were killed in operations by troops in two states of Benue and Taraba in the past three weeks.

The suspected bandits were killed in the two states between April 28 and May 19, said Bernard Onyeuko, a spokesman for the military, at a news briefing in Abuja, the Nigerian capital.

Onyeuko said the troops also recovered arms and ammunition, as well eight phones and a motorcycle belonging to the suspected criminals.

The Operation Whirl Stroke through which the troops undertook the operations was in continuation of the fight against all forms of criminalities in the country by the Nigerian security agencies, the military official said.

