Nigerian minister lauds women’s basketball team for FIBA AfroBasket gold

Nigeria’s sports minister has hailed the D’Tigress, the country’s senior women’s basketball team, for winning the 2021 FIBA women’s AfroBasket championship.

Sunday Dare, the minister of youth and sports development, gave the commendation on Monday in Abuja at a reception to welcome the victorious Nigerian ladies who won the title for the third consecutive time on Sunday in Yaounde, Cameroon.

The D’Tigress defeated Mali 70-59 to emerge as champions.

Dare said the ministry was ready to work more closely with the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) to further develop the game in the country.

“I want to congratulate the team on winning the Afrobasket trophy, and that is gold. You can see the Golden Cup here for the third consecutive time,” he said.

The minister harped on the need to continue to follow the template of blending home-based players and foreign-based ones to achieve results in all sports, as exemplified by the D’Tigress.

“We have seen how they are also blending the home-based players with the foreign players. That is the DNA of our sports as a country, whether it is basketball or football. That blend always works for us,” he said.

“This entire team has always done this country proud, and I know that they have more victories ahead of them,” Dare added.

He described the victory as a timely and worthy Independence Day gift to Nigeria. Enditem