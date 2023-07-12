Nigerian Musician, Blaqbelieve to collaborate with Rema, 6Lack

The Nigerian singer has been pulling moves since 2019 when he featured Afrobeats star Bella Shmuda in a hit song “Loke Loke”.

Now he’s taking his game further with an international collaboration with American singer 6lack and afro beats Rave Lord Rema.

This collaboration is definitely a massive one as not a lot of artists get to feature Rema due to his speedy rise in the industry.

6lack on a joint with Blaqbelieve is also a bomb waiting to be set off.

Blaqbelieve just recently released a song “leave me” with UK rap artist Jason Nkanga and it just tells us that Blaqbelieve is set out to reach the global music market and audience.

These are massive steps and we are amazed to see them happen, stay close and expect this hit song coming from Blaqbelieve, Rema and 6lack.