Nigerian Musician, Kelly Vee hopeful of Kizz Daniel, J.Cole collaboration

Afrobeat collaboration brings together the sounds of Africa, merging diverse musical traditions in a rhythmic symphony that unites cultures and celebrates our shared humanity.

Gabriel Victor Kelly best known as Kelly Vee, is a Nigerian singer who has diversified his music craft with the Afro Pop genre. Born, 14th September, 1997 in Port harcourt, Nigeria.

Having grown up immersed in music and influenced by the likes of renowned African artists such as Davido, Wizkid, 2Baba and others, Kelly Vee’s passion for music shines through his work. His ability to blend contemporary pop sounds with afro-centric elements results in a unique and refreshing sound that breaks barriers and reaches a broad audience.

An exciting upcoming development in Kelly Vee’s career is a collaboration with two renowned artists. Kelly Vee has voiced out that he hopes to collaborate with Nigerian music sensation Kizz Daniel, creating anticipation and excitement among fans.

Additionally, he has set his sights on an international collaboration with the popular American rapper J. Cole, demonstrating his ambition to expand his reach and showcase his talent on a global scale.

Kelly Vee’s rise to prominence is the culmination of years of hard work and dedication to his craft. With his unwavering commitment to creating exceptional music, he has built a loyal fanbase and has already caught the attention of industry professionals. Kelly Vee’s “Hustle” is just a sneak peek into what Kelly Vee has in store for his fans.