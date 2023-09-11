Nigerian Musician Rebrands with Susky, talks about his forthcoming project

Talking about artist in the music industry, shedding lights on there unique style, extending their sound to there listeners.

Meet, Success Ofa known professionally as Susky (fka SuskyDMW) is a Nigerian Singer, Songwriter, and performing artist. Born 29th January, 1999. Success hails from Ethiope West, Local Government Area of Delta State in Nigeria.

Susky sings in Afrobeats, afropop, amapiano and hiphop sounds. In January 2023, Susky made a significant rebrand of his stage name, Susky has a relationship Davido Music Worldwide (DMW) crew, he further set goals to move independently as an artist. The artist explains that the transitioning from SuskyDMW to Susky signifies a new chapter and new sounds in his career, also representing a more authentic version of himself as an artist. He’s set to drop a new project titled “Money & Love” which will be his debut album.

He promises his fans that the track list from his album will blow the mind of his listeners, as he makes plans on the release with his new name that better reflects his musical identity, the pace he aims to set in his artistry.

Source : DeThrills Music