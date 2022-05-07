Nigerian official calls for hand hygiene action to avoid transmission of infections

A Nigerian health official have called for improved hand hygiene practices at points of care across the country to prevent the transmission of infections.

Speaking at an event to celebrate 2022 World Hand Hygiene Day in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, Ifedayo Adetifa, head of the Nigeria Center for Disease Control(NCDC), said good hand hygiene could save lives, as reports found at the points of care most health workers infect patients or get infected by patients, hence the need to promote hand hygiene.

World Hand Hygiene Day is an international observance day commemorated every year on May 5 to recognize global efforts to prevent the spread of infections through frequent handwashing with soap and water.

Adetifa said it was the collective responsibility of everyone within the healthcare setting across the country to maintain high standards and foster a culture of institutional safety.

He said the COVID-19 pandemic further exposed the risk of healthcare-associated infections in low and middle-income countries, particularly in patients admitted to intensive care units.

“As simple as hand washing is, it actually saves a lot of lives. There is a circle of infection and we need to break that circle through hand washing. Hand washing can save us a lot,” he said.

He added the agency had also developed a data repository and reporting platform for reporting hand hygiene assessments and the level of hand hygiene compliance rates across the country. Enditem