Nigerian Oghenekaro Wins 2022 West African Scrabble Championship

Nigeria have won the 2022 West African Scrabble Championship which took place in Accra, Ghana from 15th to 18th May 2022.

Oghenekaro Eta Paul emerged the overall best player. Ghana’s best player, Charles Haizel Techie Menson also put up a great performance.

The event which took place at the Palma Hotel at Spintex Road was very competitive and all the players were excited to participate.

The teams represented were from Ghana the host nation, Nigeria, Gambia, Liberia and Sierra Leone.

According to the President of the Ghana Scrabble Association, Mr. Haruna Adamu, they really planned for successful tournament, and he commended the winners and participants. He called for more competition in the sub region of Africa.

He appealed to the media to support and promote Scrabble because it is a good sport and game that builds the mind.

He advised educational institutions to add to their curriculum and ensure that more students practice Scrabble.

President of the Pan African Scrabble Association, Mr. Mohammed Kamara, from Sierra Leone also hailed the winners and congratulated all the players.

He said the best Scrabble players in Africa come from West Africa, and they must be supported by their governments and companies to promote the sports to be attractive to more people, especially the youth.

He also commended Ghana for hosting the event.