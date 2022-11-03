Nigerian police begins probe into the murder of 10 unknown persons

Nigerian police on Wednesday said it has launched an investigation to unravel the circumstances leading to the death of at least 10 unknown people whose corpses were recovered from a forest in the southern state of Edo.

In a statement, Chidi Nwabutor, the spokesman for the police in Edo, said the bodies were recovered by a combined group of policemen, local hunters, and members of a local vigilance group who combed the forest in the Ibillo-Lampese area of the state on Tuesday.

Nwabutor said preliminary investigation has so far indicated that the victims were of the male gender, aged between 23 and 25 years.

“During preliminary investigation, photographs of the dead bodies were taken,” the police spokesman said. “Also, the bodies were thoroughly searched and examined but there was no noticeable mark of violence or materials that could have led to identifying where they were from.”

Nwabutor said the police were working to uncover the unknown cause of the deaths. Enditem