Nigerian police defuse bomb planted by insurgents at IDPs camp

Nigerian police on Monday said they have successfully defused a bomb suspected to have been planted at an internally displaced persons (IDPs) camp by insurgents in the country’s northeastern state of Borno.

The defusing followed a bomb scare early Monday at the Dalori IDPs camp near Maiduguri, the Borno state capital, Abdu Umar, the police chief in that state, told reporters at a press briefing in Maiduguri.

Umar said the bomb was concealed in a bag and dumped in a bucket, causing the IDPs to flee, abandoning their shelters in the camp in the Konduga local government area of Borno. The explosive ordinance disposal (EOD) personnel were dispatched to the area quickly to carry out a disposal and evacuation operation.

The team found “an unidentified element suspected to be an improvised explosive device (IED) planted inside a plastic bucket with a panel close to the fence of the camp by suspected insurgents,” said Umar. “The IED was successfully defused by the EOD team without causing any casualties.” Enditem