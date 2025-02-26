Nigerian Police, Industrial Court and the Rule of Law at Crossroads

By Brown Justice

The blatant disregard to court orders by the Nigerian Police and other security agencies got the attention of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun early this week when the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Kayode Egbetokun led a delegation to pay her a courtesy visit in Abuja.

During the visit, Justice Kekere-Ekun frowned at the habitual disregard to judicial pronouncements by the force, ‘warning that continued disobedience undermines the integrity of the judiciary and public trust in law enforcements.

The CJN emphasized the need for strict compliance with constitutional safeguards, including the right to legal representation, the right to be informed of charges, and the right to be promptly brought before a court.

She also called for internal disciplinary measures within the Nigeria Police Force to prevent unlawful practices and urged the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) to implement mechanisms to monitor and curb police brutality adding that officers who violate the law must be held accountable.

It is however not clear why such statement could emanate from the chief law officer of the country to his August visitor, but given to the fact that the police authority have formed the penchant for abuse of judicial processes and court judgements, the pronouncement is more than meet the eyes.

Analysts believed that it could however be a veiled reference to recent court orders restraining the police authority from arresting, detaining and sacking of some officers which the police authority have failed to execute recently.

It is however interesting that such statement could come on the heel of a recent court order granted by the National Industrial Court; ordering the police to stay put in a case between it and Mr. Abduyari Lafia.

According to report, in an ex-parte order brought before the court by U.O. Sule, SAN, on behalf of AIG Abdulyari Shuaya‘u Lafia, the court restrained the Nigerian Police Force, the Police Service Commission and Inspector General of Police, Mr. Kayode Egbetokun from taking further actions on the matter before it.

The Presiding Judge, Justice O. Y. Anuwe also granted the restraining order to include servants, agents, privies, cohorts by themselves or through any person(s) whomsoever from taking any further steps in connection with or relation to Matters arising from or in any way connected to the subject of the substantive application; including reducing the Applicant’s rank, dismissing the Applicant from the Force or meting any other punishment on the Applicant pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice.

Below is the full court order;

I have heard learned Senior Counsel on an application brought ex-parte wherein he seeks amongst other prayers, order of court for an interim injunction restraining the Respondents from taking any further steps in connection with or relation to all matters arising from the substantive application including reducing the applicant’s rank, dismissing the applicant from the Force or meting any other punishment on the applicant pending the determination of the Motion on Notice which was filed along with this motion exparte.

I have seen the grounds listed as No. 1 to 23, the affidavit in support comprising 48 paragraphs, and Exhibits numbered as A to € attached.

I have also seen the affidavit of urgency comprising 7 paragraphs deposed to by the applicant.

Having considered the totality of the application, it is hereby ordered as follows:

The Applicant’s Motion Exparte dated 11″ February 2025 and filed 12″ February 2025 is hereby granted in terms of the motion Paper.

To wit, the respondents are restrained from taking further Steps in connection with the substantive application pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice.

With this in view, there is no doubt that the Nigerian Police Force is at a crossroad owning to the fact that the international community is following developments from the force with keen interests.

If it passes the litmus test, the force will surge with pride but if fails the test, not only the force but the entire country would be made subject of ridicule before the international community.

Mr. Brown Justice wrote from Abuja.