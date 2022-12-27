Nigerian police kill 2 suspected armed robbers in SW state

Nigerian police on Saturday gunned down two suspected armed robbers after an exchange of fire in southwest Nigeria’s Lagos state, a police spokesperson said on Sunday.

The two suspects killed were among five gunmen who invaded a communication facility located at Adisa Street in the Okokomaiko area of the state, Lagos Police Spokesperson Benjamin Hundeyin said in a brief statement.

“On sighting the police team, the hoodlums engaged them in a gun duel,” he said, adding that two of the gunmen were fatally injured and later died at a local hospital, while others escaped.

Hundeyin said the police were on the trail of those at large while an investigation was in progress. Enditem