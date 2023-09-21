Nigerian police kill 4 suspected kidnappers

At least four suspected kidnappers were killed Monday in a gunfight with security operatives in Nigeria’s southern Delta State, the police said Wednesday.

The suspected criminals were killed during a patrol by anti-kidnapping police along the Jesse-Igueleba road in the state, Bright Edafe, the spokesman for the police in Delta, told reporters in the port city of Warri.

Edafe said the armed gang sighted the police’s patrol vehicle from their hideout, deflated its front tire, and engaged the patrol team in a gun duel in which they later succumbed to the superior firepower of the security operatives.

The police embarked on the patrol in the area due to reported incidents of kidnapping, Edafe said, adding that the gunmen usually laid an ambush to attack and kidnap unsuspecting motorists.