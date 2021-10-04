Nigerian police kill 5 gunmen

Nigerian police has confirmed the deaths of five gunmen during an anti-banditry raid of suspected hideouts in the northwestern state of Zamfara.

Ayuba Elkanah, the police chief in Zamfara, said one suspected commander of the gunmen, known as bandits in Nigeria, was arrested alongside 21 other suspects during the operation by police in the Gummi local government area.

Elkanah said the operation in Gummi followed an intelligence report and a raid of the Kagara Forest in that part of the country.

He said the bandits’ commander, identified as Bello Rugga, had been in charge of the criminal gang’s operations in the Kagara Forest and surrounding areas in the entire Gummi local government area.

“He has coordinated a series of attacks in the area that led to the unwarranted killings of innocent people and kidnapping of many others for ransom,” the senior policeman said.