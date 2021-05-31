Nigerian Police
Nigerian Police

Nigerian police killed one member of a separatist group in the southern state of Ebonyi after a gunfight with the members of the group Monday.

Loveth Odah, the police spokesperson in the state, said in a statement that the gunfight followed as some members of the proscribed separatist group Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) were intimidating and forcing people in Abakaliki, the state capital of Ebonyi, to comply with the group’s recent “sit-at-home” directive.

“People were going about their legitimate businesses and activities in the area but the hoodlums were distracting and forcing them to obey the IPOB’s ‘sit-at-home directive’,” the spokesperson said. “They blocked some axis in the metropolis, collecting motorcycles and burning them.”

As the police secured the area and embarked on a show of force to maintain law and order, the IPOB members opened fire on the policemen, Odah said, adding one member of the separatist group was killed in the gunfight ensued between the police and the group members.

IPOB is one of the Biafran separatist organizations in Nigeria. Its main aim is to set up an independent state of Biafra in south Nigeria. The federal high court in Abuja labeled the IPOB as a terrorist organization in 2017. Enditem

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articleChinese Luban workshop ignites Ethiopian youth’s tech-oriented aspirations
Next articleNigeria gets grant for charting of waterway
xinhuanet.com
http://www.xinhuanet.com/english
Xinhua News Agency, Xinhuanet is an important central news service-oriented website, an important information organ of the central government, and an important platform for building up China's online international communication capacity. Established on November 7, 1997, as an online news provider of the Xinhua News Agency, it was officially named Xinhuanet on March 10, 2000 and began around-the-clock news release with leading online public opinion at home and setting a good image of China abroad as its main task.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here