Nigerian police kill three gunmen in southern state

Nigerian police killed three gunmen and recovered a cache of firearms and ammunition in the southern state of Ebonyi, a spokesperson said late Wednesday.

In a statement released in Abakaliki, the capital of the state, Onome Onovwakpoyeya, a police spokesperson of the state, said they also detained two suspected gunmen during the gun battle.

According to him, the police responded to a distressed call that gunmen were firing sporadically and had set ablaze two vehicles and a gas station in the Ogwor community.

“On receipt of the information, the divisional police officer swung into action and left for the scene. While at the scene, information revealed that unknown gunmen were sighted sitting down in a public place in the community,” he added. “While on their way, the policemen were ambushed and attacked, and an assistant superintendent of police was shot, but the patrol team engaged the hoodlums with superior firepower.”

“During the gun duel, one of the hoodlums was neutralized, and others fled with bullet wounds,” said Onovwakpoyeya.

The spokesperson added that police also directed tactical teams to storm the place with the description of the vehicle and the route through which the hoodlums were escaping.

“On sighting the police operatives, the hoodlums engaged them in a gun duel at Osso junction, where two of the hoodlums were equally neutralized and two arrested,” Onovwakpoyeya said. Enditem