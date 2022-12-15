Nigerian police kill two notorious bandits

Nigerian police on Wednesday thwarted an attack by gunmen in the northern state of Katsina, killing two of the most notorious bandits, a local police spokesman said.

Gambo Isah, spokesman of Katsina State police, told Xinhua via telephone that the police responded to a distress call about bandits shooting sporadically with AK-47 rifles in the Sokoto-Rima Quarters of the Dutsinma local government area of the state late Tuesday.

“Two notorious bandits on the wanted list” were killed in fierce fighting but many other bandits escaped with gunshot wounds, Isah said.

Police are combing the area to search for the fleeing suspects, he added.

Armed attacks have been a primary security threat in Nigeria’s northern and central regions, leading to deaths and kidnappings. Enditem