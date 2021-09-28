Nigerian police nab 5 suspected kidnappers in northwest state

Five suspected kidnappers have been nabbed by Nigerian police in the latest crackdown on criminals in the northwest state of Kaduna, a police spokesperson said on Monday.

Mohammed Jalige, the police spokesperson in Kaduna, said in a statement the suspects were intercepted in the early hours of Sunday by the police while conveying rustled cows to a yet-to-be-identified destination along the Barde-Keffi road in the state.

“The police command…acted on credible intelligence about the fact that an 18-seater bus was conveying suspected rustled cows heading to a yet to be identified destination along the Barde-Keffi road,” said Jalige.

Based on the information, police operatives swung into action and intercepted the vehicle and arrested the five suspects, he said, adding one of the suspects has been on the police’s wanted list for some time. Enditem