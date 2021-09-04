Nigerian police repel gunmen attack on NW town

Nigerian police said on Friday security forces are chasing after a large number of gunmen who attempted to attack a town in the country’s northwestern state of Zamfara.

The gunmen were heavily engaged in a gun duel by the joint security forces stationed in Shinkafi, a town located in the northern part of the state, said Mohammed Shehu, a spokesperson for the police in Zamfara, in a statement.

“At the end of the gun battle that lasted for hours, one of the bandits was fatally injured, while others escaped with possible bullet wounds,” Shehu said, without giving the date when the attack happened.

He said the police have immediately deployed more security operatives to complement the existing security arrangements to curtail any further attack by the bandits.

The Zamfara state has witnessed several gunmen attacks in past days. Gunmen in large numbers invaded on Wednesday morning the Kaya village in the Maradun local government area of the state, and abducted 73 students from a secondary school in the village.

Five of the abducted students have been rescued on Thursday during the ongoing search and rescue mission by security forces in the area, said Shehu in a statement on Thursday. Enditem