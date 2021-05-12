Nigerian police repelled on Wednesday gunmen attacks on two police stations located in the southern state of Akwa Ibom, with one policeman killed.

State police spokesperson Odiko MacDon said in a statement in Uyo, the state capital, that the armed men attacked first on early Wednesday a police station in the Etim Ekpo area of the state but were repelled by policemen on duty.

Unfortunately, a dedicated policeman died during the attack while a small portion of the building was torched, MacDon said.

He said the gunmen who proceeded to attack a police station in Ika area were again repelled, leaving the station intact without loss of lives or arms.

He said the state police chief was going round police formations and divisions as part of efforts to ensure the safety of the personnel. The commissioner called on people to volunteer timely information that would enable the police to tackle the current security challenges in the state.

There have been in recent months a series of gunmen attacks on security formations like police stations and prisons in the southern part of Nigeria.