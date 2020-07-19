Nigeria’s police rescued 14 women a few hours after they were kidnapped by gunmen in the northern state of Katsina on Saturday, according to a spokesman.

One suspect, identified as Amadu Yusuf, a leader of the gunmen, was arrested by the police, said police spokesman Gambo Isah.

The gunmen, believed to be bandits, attacked Kwantawama village of the Dutsinma local government area of the state on motorcycles, Isah told reporters, adding that the police fought a gunfight with them to rescue the kidnapees.

The gunmen rustled a large number of cattle and 90 of them were later recovered by the police, he said.

Multiple military operations are ongoing in Nigeria’s northwestern region, which has been wracked by years of violence, to rout out the gunmen there.

Banditry, kidnapping and other criminal activities have recently become rampant in the country’s northwest region. Enditem

