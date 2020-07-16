The Nigerian police said Tuesday they rescued two soldiers abducted by terror group Boko Haram in the country’s northeastern region.

Two soldiers were killed and some others kidnapped on Monday when an army patrol team was attacked by Boko Haram along the Auno road in the northern state of Borno, the police said in a statement.

Two military gun-trucks and an unspecified number of ammunition were seized by the terror group, said the statement.

“The counter-terrorism unit of the Nigerian police … at the area went after the terrorists. After a gun battle, the police recovered one gun-truck and some rifles and rescued two soldiers alive,” it said.

Advertisements