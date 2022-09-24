Nigerian police rescue 27 in human trafficking raid in northern Nigeria

A total of 27 victims of human trafficking were rescued during a law enforcement operation by the police in Nigeria’s northern state of Kano, an official announced Thursday.

Abdullahi Babale, zonal commander of the National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons in Kano, told reporters in Kano City, the state capital, that the victims, aged 19 to 40, were rescued Wednesday by police operatives after an intelligence tip.

Babale said the victims, together with a suspected trafficker, were set to travel to Libya when they were intercepted by police operatives in an undisclosed location in the state.

The suspected trafficker recruited for the journey of the victims, who are from several states in the southwest and central parts of the country, Babale said.

According to the official, the anti-human trafficking agency would arraign the suspect as well as reunite the victims with their families.