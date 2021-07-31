Nigerian police rescue 3 kidnapped victims in northwest region

Nigerian police on Tuesday said they rescued three victims of a recent kidnap by gunmen in the northwestern state of Kaduna.

Mohammed Jalige, the police spokesperson in Kaduna, said in a statement that a team of police on routine rescue patrol stumbled upon the three victims when they were roaming the bush near the Tsohon Gaya village of Chikun local government area of the state.

“The victims were safely evacuated and rushed to police clinic Kaduna where they are currently being resuscitated and will subsequently be handed over to their immediate families,” Jalige said.

He said an investigation found two of the victims were abducted by bandits some days ago along the Kaduna-Kachia road, while the other is one of the students of Bethel Baptist Secondary School who was kidnapped by gunmen in their attack on the school on July 5.

A group of unidentified gunmen stormed the school in Damishi town, Chikun local government area, in the early hours of July 5, taking away an unknown number of students.

According to Jalige, the police are currently relentless in ensuring that more victims are rescued within the shortest possible time.

There have been a series of gunmen attacks in Nigeria in recent months, leading to deaths and kidnappings. Enditem