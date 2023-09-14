Nigerian police rescue four kidnapped victims

Police in Nigeria’s southern Delta State have rescued four abducted victims in Orerokpe, in the oil-rich state’s Okpe region.

The victims were rescued Tuesday by a combined team of police operatives attached to the Orerokpe division, troops of the Nigerian Army, and Orerokpe community vigilantes, according to Delta Police Spokesperson Bright Edafe, who revealed this to media Wednesday in the commercial city of Warri.

He said that the victims, who are Orerokpe residents, were taken Monday while on their way to Eku-Abraka Road via Orerokpe Bridge. The incident was reported Tuesday at the Orerokpe Division, Edafe said, adding that the suspects were seeking a ransom of 10 million nairas (about 13,403 U.S. dollars).

The rescue team used technology to track the kidnappers in nearby bushes. “They combed the bushes relentlessly, putting pressure on the kidnappers, who, on sighting the team, abandoned the victims and took to their heels,” he said. “Consequently, all the kidnapped victims were rescued and taken to the hospital, where they were treated and discharged.”

The victims have since reunited with their families, Edafe said, adding that efforts are in top gear to apprehend the fleeing suspects.