Nigerian police rescue university students from suspected kidnappers

A group of Nigerian students kidnapped by suspected gunmen earlier in the week were successfully rescued following an operation by security operatives in the country’s central region, the police said late Friday.

Five of the seven students of the University of Jos in Nigeria’s central Plateau state, who were kidnapped Tuesday, were rescued Friday while one escaped unhurt earlier from the kidnappers’ den, said Alfred Alabo, a spokesman for the police, in a statement.

The suspected kidnappers attacked a hostel located off the university campus Monday night in Jos while the students were preparing for an examination, he said.

“The (Plateau state police) command swung into action immediately after the incident was reported, worked tirelessly in collaboration with its anti-kidnapping unit, family members of the victims, and the community to secure the release of the victims,” said Alabo.

One of the victims is still in captivity, the police spokesman said, adding more effort will be made to rescue the victim unhurt. Enditem