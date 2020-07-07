Nigerian police on Tuesday said 14 bodies have been recovered following a boat mishap in the state of Benue on Sunday.
Catherine Anene, state police spokesperson, said only two were rescued alive while the other victims were still missing.
A total of 23 passengers were aboard the boat, which sank midstream while sailing toward Makurdi, capital of the north-central Nigerian state.
The passengers were identified as members of a local church who were attending a conference at the time of the incident, Anene added.
The incident occurred two days after an ill-fated ferry, carrying 21 people including the captain, sank in Lagos, the country’s commercial hub. Seven were confirmed dead and 14 others were rescued alive in the incident. Enditem
