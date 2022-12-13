Nigerian police thwart abduction, rescue victims in northern state

Nigerian police on Monday thwarted an abduction by gunmen in the country’s northern state of Katsina, rescuing at least five victims during the attack.

Gambo Isah, spokesman for the police in Katsina State, said in a statement that the early Monday attack was thwarted after police received a distress call from locals about the sporadic shootings by the gunmen at Unguwar-Rinji village in the Kurfi local government area.

Isah said the police proceeded to block the exit route of the gunmen, engaging them in a gunfight to thwart the abduction.

Isah added that all the victims of the abduction, who were being led into a forest, were rescued while many of the gunmen escaped into a bush with gunshot wounds. Enditem