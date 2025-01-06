Nigerian Political Party Alliance Supports Demand for Accountability from NNPC Amid Missing Funds Allegations

The Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) has expressed its full backing for the call by the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) for the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Limited) to explain the alleged disappearance of N825 billion and $2.5 billion in oil revenue.

In a statement issued by its Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Comrade James Ezema, the CNPP, which represents all registered political parties and political associations in Nigeria, reiterated its long-standing position on the need for transparency and accountability within NNPC, a state-owned commercial entity. The CNPP has been vocal about the pervasive corruption, mismanagement, and lack of transparency that it claims has plagued the oil sector for decades.

Since 1999, when the CNPP first raised concerns about the opaque operations of NNPC, it has consistently called for a thorough audit of the corporation’s finances. Despite facing resistance from the government, the CNPP has persisted in its demand for reforms within the oil industry, including the dismissal of successive management teams of NNPC, most notably the current administration led by Mele Kyari. The CNPP has also called for the prosecution of NNPC officials implicated in corruption, yet it claims that these pleas have largely been ignored.

While NNPC was incorporated as a commercial company under former President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, the CNPP views this move with skepticism, suggesting that it was nothing more than a facade to continue the alleged corrupt practices. The political body maintains that the same management team remained in place, effectively rendering the incorporation an exercise in perpetuating corruption.

The CNPP has been unwavering in its demand for an independent forensic audit of NNPC Limited, emphasizing that it is crucial for the Nigerian people that the company’s financial records are thoroughly examined. The political group believes that any unremitted revenues should be traced, recovered, and returned to the Federation accounts.

The recent demand by SERAP for NNPC to account for the missing funds has been welcomed by the CNPP, which is fully aligned with the call for transparency and accountability. The CNPP is urging NNPC to comply with these demands promptly and has called on the Federal Government to take decisive action to address the persistent issues of corruption and mismanagement within the organization.

Highlighting the economic impact of NNPC’s opaque operations, the CNPP warned that the Nigerian public will continue to bear the brunt of hardships unless the oil company becomes fully transparent, remits all generated revenues to the Federation accounts, and ends the cycle of yearly borrowings to finance the national budget. These borrowings, the CNPP claims, have only worsened since 2015.

In conclusion, the CNPP has called on all Nigerians to join civil society groups and other concerned organizations in demanding greater accountability and transparency from NNPC Limited. According to the political body, the resources of the nation should be used for the benefit of all Nigerians, rather than a select few, and only through comprehensive reforms will the oil sector live up to its potential for national development.